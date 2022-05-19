Overnight fire at Columbia restaurant under investigation, officials say

An overnight fire at a restaurant in Richland County is under investigation, the Columbia Fire Department said Thursday.

The fire was at San Jose Mexican Restaurant in the 800 block of Sparkleberry Lane, the fire department said in a news release. That’s near Clemson Road and Exit 80 on Interstate 20.

No injuries were reported in the fire, according to the release.

At about 2:30 a.m., firefighters responded to the structure fire, officials said.

A restaurant fire was extinguished by the Columbia Fire Department.

Crews established a water supply and got the scene under control, the fire department said.

There was no word on the extent of the damage to the restaurant. Information about if the restaurant was open Thursday was not available, and calls to San Jose Mexican were met with a busy signal.

The fire appeared to have started in the kitchen, but the cause is being investigated by the Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office, according to the release.

Another Richland County fire is under investigation.

On May 14, fire damaged an unoccupied home in Irmo, the Irmo Police Department said.

The “suspicious fire” was extinguished by the Irmo Fire District before it spread to any surrounding properties, according to police.

There were no injuries caused by the fire, police said.

Police said they are looking for a person of interest who was captured on surveillance footage around the time that the fire occurred.

The cause of the fire, and where it started, remain under investigation.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call police at 803-781-8088, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.