Overnight fire destroys house in Orange; two injured

ORANGE — Two people were injured in a house fire on West Street shortly before midnight Wednesday.

Firefighters rescued one person from the flames, according to fire officials. Both victims were hospitalized. Two others escaped unharmed.

The fire, reported about 11:50 p.m., destroyed the house at 99 West St., officials said.

Fire departments from surrounding communities helped Orange crews at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but fire officials are indicating a possible tie to wood stoves used to heat the house.

"Home heating equipment is the second-leading cause of residential fires in Massachusetts," said state Fire Marshal Jon Davine in response to the Orange fire. "If you use a fireplace or wood stove to heat your home, please use it safely."

Orange Fire Chief James Young praised firefighters who entered a "life-threatening environment" to rescue one of the occupants.

At least two dogs died in the fire, the chief told WCVB-TV.

