Overnight fire at vacant home on northside of Syracuse
NewsChannel 9 The Morning News at 5:30a
NewsChannel 9 The Morning News at 5:30a
Oil prices reversed course and slid as concerns over weak gasoline demand outweighed worries of crude supply disruptions in Libya.
About five gallons of hazardous liquid spilled after a truck crashed in Ohio. The waste came from the site of the February 2023 crash in East Palestine.
The biggest news stories this morning: The best fitness trackers for 2024, Microsoft Copilot keyboard keys are coming, LG’s 2024 OLED TVs can hit 144Hz refresh rates.
It's available alongside the Xbox Series X mini fridge.
Offshore wind turbines at two commercial-scale sites are now sending power to the U.S. grid. Moments before midnight on Tuesday, a single turbine near Martha’s Vineyard delivered 5 megawatts of renewable energy to the New England grid, developers said. The turbine is one out of 62 planned for Vineyard Wind 1, an offshore site owned by utility company Avangrid and wind energy investor Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).
It's always a great time to talk trade, and presented here are players to acquire and deal away in your discussions, led by the Great Eight himself.
The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado comes with small price increases on almost all trims, and slightly larger increases for trims with the 6.2-liter V8.
Caitlin Clark is on pace to break the NCAA Division I women’s scoring record in February with a career-high scoring clip. Yahoo Sports is tracking Clark’s quest for the all-time scoring mark after every Iowa game.
At 28 years old, Rayford Albright is more than a year older than any other player in college basketball.
Now that's what we call beauty sleep. No rinse-out necessary.
The Bills have been on a nice roll but aren't guaranteed a playoff spot yet.
For many the 2023 fantasy football season is in the books. While there's plenty of exciting games to talk about in Week 18- which we will do in full later in the week - Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens reveal the 5 things they care most about from this fantasy football season. Secret list style so you know it's fun.
ChatGPT, OpenAI’s text-generating AI chatbot, has taken the world by storm. OpenAI has struck a new deal with Berlin-based news publisher Axel Springer, which owns Business Insider and Politico, to “help provide people with new ways to access quality, real-time news content through our AI tools.”
I've curbed my near-daily trips to Starbucks — and saved a ton of cash.
Terran Orbital has updated its anticipated financial results for the year's end after the company received a long-awaited payment from its largest customer, Rivada Space Networks. The news, announced today, confirms earlier reports from TechCrunch that Terran CEO Marc Bell was expecting at least some payment from Rivada before the close of the year. Rivada, a German subsidiary of U.S.-based Rivada Networks, has ambitious plans to build a megaconstellation in low Earth orbit.
All three Detroit automakers had struggles with EV-related fires in 2023. One in November at a Stellantis facility appears to have started in an EV on a lift.
Anthony Edwards' continued development, team playmaking and shot creation, and complete defensive intensity are some of the key factors that will determine how far Minnesota can go.
The 2024 Volkswagen Golf GTI and Golf R get middling three-figure increases to their MSRPs. This is the last year either car offers a manual gearbox.
The U.S. government has revealed the list of electric vehicles that qualify for the full federal tax credit under the newer, more stringent guidelines, and you can count them on one hand. General Motors' outgoing Chevy Bolt, plus certain variants of the Ford F-150 Lightning and Tesla's Model 3, Model Y and Model X are now the only EVs that are eligible for the $7,500 rebate. Chrysler's Pacifica plug-in hybrid was able to stay eligible for the full credit.
Rivian reported Tuesday it produced 17,541 vehicles at its Normal, Illinois factory and delivered 13,972 to customers in the fourth quarter, mixed results that left investors wary and sent shares down in pre-market trading. Rivian produces four vehicles: its two consumer vehicles, the R1T truck and R1S SUV, and two versions of its commercial van.