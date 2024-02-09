Overnight fire in vacant house was set intentionally, KCFD says

An overnight fire in a vacant house in the East Community Team neighborhoods in Kansas City was intentional, a fire department spokesman said Friday.

Firefighters responded to the blaze shortly after midnight in the 5100 block of East 23rd Street, said Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins, a spokesman for the Kansas City Fire Department.

Arriving firefighters reported heavy fire and smoke coming from the two-story house, Hopkins said. Fire crews made an interior attack using three hoses.

Firefighters also searched the house and found it to be vacant. No injuries were reported.

Fire investigators determined the fire to be incendiary, Hopkins said.