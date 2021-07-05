Overnight fires keep Sacramento-area firefighters busy on Fourth of July

Autoblog

Chevrolet sold more than a million first-generation Cavaliers, built for the 1982 through 1987 model years, but the three-door hatchback version never really caught on with car shoppers. For the remainder of the Cavalier's lengthy production run — 1988 through 2005 — various combinations of Cavalier sedans, wagons, coupes, and convertibles rolled out of Chevrolet showrooms, but the hatch got the axe after 1987. The Z24 was the factory-hot-rod version of the Cavalier, and this car has real Z24 body skirts and wheels.