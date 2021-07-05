Overnight fires keep Sacramento-area firefighters busy on Fourth of July
The decision of U.S. Catholic bishops to draft a new document on communion, a move rooted in distress over President Joe Biden's abortion rights stance, continues to stoke a heated national debate that most Minnesota bishops apparently want to steer clear of. When asked how they voted and why, just two of Minnesota's six Catholic bishops offered public disclosure: St. Cloud Bishop Donald ...
This year's Independence Day festivities in Washington, D.C. honored the progress that the United States has made since the pandemic began in March 2020
Investigators are searching for the unknown suspect who’s responsible.
(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s energy ministry has designated Petroleos Mexicanos as the operator of the country’s largest oil discovery by private companies, in the latest sign of the government’s nationalist approach to the energy industry.The Zama field, discovered in 2017 by a private consortium led by Talos Energy Inc., will be operated by the state-own producer, according to a person familiar with the situation who asked not to be named because the decision wasn’t made public yet. The resolution
The helicopter was flying over a parking lot as part of a “street racing initiative,” police say.
Three large wildfires were continuing to burn in Northern California amid hot, dry conditions that have had experts warning for months that the fire season could be severe.
Chevrolet sold more than a million first-generation Cavaliers, built for the 1982 through 1987 model years, but the three-door hatchback version never really caught on with car shoppers. For the remainder of the Cavalier's lengthy production run — 1988 through 2005 — various combinations of Cavalier sedans, wagons, coupes, and convertibles rolled out of Chevrolet showrooms, but the hatch got the axe after 1987. The Z24 was the factory-hot-rod version of the Cavalier, and this car has real Z24 body skirts and wheels.
Gary Ginsberg profiles the confidants of nine U.S. presidents who helped their respective commanders in chief chill out, strategize and make history.
I’ll never travel without these beauty basics from now on.
Finding a job that pays $60,000 with no experience can give you a jump-start on your financial future. For example, earning around $60,000 annually will allow you to live comfortably in some major...
Crews on Sunday put out a house fire in Sacramento that may have been started by spent fireworks that were not properly discarded, authorities say.
When the pandemic struck in 2020, few imagined that the single-family housing market would have the surge we've seen over the past year. From home sales, homebuilding and price skyrocketing, the...
“It's my life and I'm not doing anything to please people.”
Swamy was in jail since October 2020 on terror charges but repeatedly denied bail
1,037 members of the Afghan security forces fled into Tajikistan and dozens more were taken captive on Sunday after Taliban fighters made advances in northern Afghanistan, according to Reuters.Why it matters: The crossings, which were permitted by Tajikistan, came after the Taliban took over at least six key districts in the northern province of Badakhshan, which borders Tajikistan.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSunday's retrea
If there is one side dish that dominates the summer, it’s corn. As much as we love it eating it, finding ways to make it new and unique can be both stressful and difficult. Ina Garten is our go-to for innovative summer recipes that’ll seriously please a crowd. Some of our favorites include her French […]
The Foreign Office has issued a formal apology for its historical discrimination against LGBT staff, including the refusal to employ gay diplomats. Sir Philip Barton, the most senior civil servant at the department, admitted on Monday that it was a “misguided” approach that had deprived Britain of some of its “brightest and best talent”. The public apology came 30 years after the ban on LGBT staff was officially lifted in July 1991. The policy prior to that had been based on a suggestion that ga
A French treasure hunter has sued the estate of a Santa Fe, New Mexico, antiquities dealer who sparked a yearslong search across the American West by hiding a chest filled with gold, coins and other valuables. Bruno Raphoz is seeking $10 million in a complaint filed last week in U.S. District Court in New Mexico. The lawsuit comes a year after another man found the treasure in Wyoming, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
Members of Patriot Front, a known white nationalist group based in Texas, marched their way through Philadelphia on Saturday. But as 6 ABC News reports, it doesn’t sound like they stuck around for as long as they anticipated.
At least three people were injured in the explosion.