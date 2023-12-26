Overnight Forecast: December 25th, 2023
Overnight Forecast: December 25th, 2023
The Eagles found themselves in a close game against the Giants.
The Eagles had an embarrassing play on a kickoff return.
It's never too early to prep for next year's holiday. We found tons of pre-lit and flocked options at Balsam Hill and Amazon.
From creeping supernatural horror and psychological thrillers to ebulent rom-coms and progression fantasy chickens, this list has something for every reader.
Because of the disparities in competition levels and no upsets as there were earlier in the season, my AP ballot remains relatively unchanged for Week 8.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Giants at Eagles game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs game.
Investors will face a four-day trading week with the major US indexes near record highs as 2023 draws to a close.
The first Lamborghini electric car will straddle segments when it makes its debut later in the 2020s. Here's why it features an unconventional design.
The Consumer Staples Select Sector is also under pressure.
Worldwide demand for lithium is expected to double between 2025 and 2030 as more consumers buy electric vehicles.
From snail mucin to a no-flake lengthening mascara to a body oil made for a queen, here are the best beauty items of the year.
While there's no magic formula for healthy aging, there are some habits that can help improve your quality of life in the later years.
Silicon Valley Bank’s implosion felt like a fintech story in that a number of startups (Brex, Arc and Mercury, for example) in the space leapt to fill the hole left by its collapse. Ironically, one of 2023’s biggest stories involved a tech giant and not a startup. In April, Apple shared that Apple Card customers in the U.S. could open a savings account and earn interest through an Apple savings account, as reported by Romain Dillet.
Why does red wine have a reputation as being healthy compared to other forms of alcohol? Turns out, it may not be as good for you as you think.
First drive reviews of the Maserati Ghibli 334 Ultima and Levante V8 Ultima, the final Maseratis to boast V8 engines.
With a new SEC landscape and workable schedules next year, don't be surprised if the Rebels and Tigers make noise in the expanded playoff.
Let's face it — sometimes, stocking stuffers are even better than actual gifts. From a $4 moisturizing lip balm to the Theragun mini, anyone would absolutely love these.
In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast we drive the GMC Canyon, chat about the Camaro's death and more.
The Pistons, who last won a game on Oct. 28, are one loss shy of matching the league’s all-time record.