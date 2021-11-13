Overnight Fort Worth shootings leave 3 people injured, police say

Fort Worth police are investigating two overnight shootings early Saturday morning that left at least two people in critical condition.

Police are unsure where the first shooting occurred, but said around 1 a.m. two gunshot victims arrived to a local hospital. One victim is in serious condition, and the other person’s status remains unknown, police said.

The second shooting occurred around 4 a.m. near the 6000 block of Verandah Circle in West Division, police said.

Upon arrival, police found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital and was listed in critical condition.

The investigations remain ongoing.