Overnight Friday: Hour-by-hour snow forecast
This is the latest hour-by-hour model run showing what you can expect here in the Susquehanna Valley.
This is the latest hour-by-hour model run showing what you can expect here in the Susquehanna Valley.
Google's trying to make waves with Gemini, a flagship suite of generative AI models, apps and services. Gemini is Google's long-promised, next-gen GenAI model family, developed by Google's AI research labs DeepMind and Google Research. Gemini Nano, a smaller "distilled" model that runs on mobile devices like the Pixel 8 Pro.
Samsung, LG, Amazon Fire: Score a massive 86-inch model for $997 (it's over $200 off) and so much more.
The crushing penalty — which may top $400 million once interest is factored in — could cost Trump all of his available cash.
Investors are bracing for a potential Producer Price Inflation surprise after the CPI report spooked markets.
Upgrade your space (or make someone's day!) with Presidents' Day deals on Le Creuset, Staub, Viking, Casper, Pendleton and more.
In a little over a week’s time (February 26-29) around 85,000 or so attendees will descend upon the Fira de Barcelona for Mobile World Congress 2024. Like every other major in-person event, the last few years have been rocky for MWC.
Several iPads are on sale for Presidents' Day, including the 10th-gen base model and M1-powered 5th-gen iPad Air.
The two teens were detained after the shooting. One woman was killed and over 20 others were wounded.
A great tablet for work and play, the 10.4" Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a great tablet if you want to take your projects and entertainment with you.
Tesla updated the Model 3 last fall with the Highland redesign. We get a close look at it on the floor of the Chicago Auto Show.
Ford strongly hinted it may not build some of its most lucrative future models in UAW-organized plants due to the massive 2023 strike.
Check out these latest enchanting deals below from Ryobi, Makita, Milwaukee, and DeWalt as they continue to cast their spell on the tool aficionados
The stories you need to start your day: Trump’s court cases, Caitlin Clark’s NCAA scoring record and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
The AIAIAI Unit-4 Wireless+ are basically the only game in town if you need portable studio quality monitors with low-latency wireless and long-lasting batteries.
Over the past few decades, extreme weather events have not only become more severe, but are also occurring more frequently. Neara is focused on enabling utility companies and energy providers to create models of their power networks and anything that might affect them, like wildfires or flooding. The Redfern, New South Wales, Australia-based startup recently launched AI and machine learning products that create large-scale models of networks and assess risks without having to perform manual surveys.
-- video-generating model, Sora, can pull off some genuinely impressive cinematographic feats. The paper, titled "Video generation models as world simulators," co-authored by a host of OpenAI researchers, peels back the curtains on key aspects of Sora's architecture -- for instance revealing that Sora can generate videos of an arbitrary resolution and aspect ratio (up to 1080p). Per the paper, Sora's able to perform a range of image and video editing tasks, from creating looping videos to extending videos forwards or backwards in time to changing the background in an existing video.
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has denied OpenAI's attempt to trademark "GPT," ruling that the term is "merely descriptive" and therefore unable to be registered. It's a blow to OpenAI's branding, but don't expect its competitors to start releasing their own version of the ubiquitous chatbot. ChatGPT is certainly the most recognizable brand in AI right now, being the most popular conversational model on the market and the one that most visibly took large language models from curiosity to global trend.
Last October, a research paper published by a Google data scientist, the CTO of Databricks Matei Zaharia and UC Berkeley professor Pieter Abbeel posited a way to allow GenAI models -- i.e. In the study, the co-authors demonstrated that, by removing a major memory bottleneck for AI models, they could enable models to process millions of words as opposed to hundreds of thousands -- the maximum of the most capable models at the time. Today, Google announced the release of Gemini 1.5 Pro, the newest member of its Gemini family of GenAI models.
McMichael, who was diagnosed with ALS three years ago, was sent the ER with suspected pneumonia a week after he was announced to be part of the next Pro Football Hall of Fame class.
The offseason primer you've been looking for. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don share 32 offseason fantasy questions, one for each of the 32 teams. Everything you need to know, or ask, heading into free agency and draft season.