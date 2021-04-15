An overnight Hollywood police incident creates two traffic blockages as rush hour starts

An overnight situation that police say started west of Hollywood’s Young Circle on Hollywood Boulevard and ended east of the circle, on Harrison Street, could clog traffic in the area Thursday morning.

That’s because there are two scenes of investigation — the 2000 block of Hollywood Boulevard, where Hollywood police say things started, and the 1400 block of Harrison Street, where they say a man was taken into custody. A police spokesman wasn’t sure how long the areas would be closed.

Police say at 2:45 a.m. Thursday, during a traffic stop at the Hollywood Boulevard location, “an officer felt threatened,” requested assistance and fired a shot at the person he stopped.

The man headed east and hit at least one parked car in the 1400 block of Harrison Street, where he was found in a yard. He was taken to Hollywood Memorial Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries that police say were the type to come from a crash.

The suspect, who’ll likely be identified later Thursday, will be arrested on multiple felony charges.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

