Overnight Kingsville shooting sends man to hospital Friday

KINGSVILLE - A 74-year-old man is in stable condition after a shooting in the 800 block of East Richard Avenue in Kingsville Friday evening.

In a news release, Kingsville police said officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area after 10 p.m. Friday, and received an additional call soon after stating that a man who had been shot was inside a vehicle in a parking lot on South 14th Street.

The investigation revealed the shooting started because a 23-year-old man got into a dispute with other people inside a convenience store. The 23-year-old man was given a ride by a 74-year-old man.

As the two men arrived in the area of East Richard Avenue, the 23-year-old man exited the vehicle. In another vehicle, 21-year-old Anthony Edward Perez is accused of pulling up and shooting at the 23-year-old man.

The 74-year-old driver was struck in the neck. He drove away from the scene but came to a halt on South 14th Street. He was transported to Christus Spohn Hospital-Kleberg before being transported by air to Christus Spohn Hospital-Shoreline. As of noon on Saturday, he was in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Perez and two other people were located at an apartment in the 1500 block of East Corral Avenue. Police said he was taken into custody, confessed to being the shooter and was booked into the Kleberg County Jail for two counts of aggravated assault.

The other two people in the apartment were detained and questioned. One of them, Laiylah Salazar, 18, was arrested for city and county warrants and for alleged possession of less than two ounces of marijuana.

The Kingsville Police Department said the investigation is ongoing and anyone who has any information may contact officers at 361-592-4311 or Kingsville Crime Stoppers at 361-592-INFO (4636).

John Oliva covers entertainment and community news in South Texas.

