Overnight lane closures on I-25 planned near Fillmore

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Crews continue to work on the I-25 project to add acceleration and deceleration lanes between Fillmore Street and Garden of the Gods Road, and overnight lanes closures are planned for late February.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), there will be overnight single-lane closures on I-25, in both northbound and southbound lanes from Fillmore to Garden of the Gods. The lane closures will begin on Wednesday, Feb. 28, and will take place between 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. while crews install barriers.

Courtesy: Colorado Department of Transportation

Courtesy: Colorado Department of Transportation

According to CDOT, Ellston Street continues to be closed for one month while crews move and place 10-foot vertical panels. Drivers can take the alternate route north on Chestnut Street, right onto Garden of the Gods, and right onto Sinton Road.

Sinton Trail will be closed for one month for critical safety improvements and will be reopened as construction work allows. Alternate trail route and QR code information signs will be available along the trail route for up-to-date trail status or can be found on the project website.

This project aims to improve safety for Colorado travelers by adding acceleration and deceleration lanes to even out the ever-increasing traffic. Additionally, lanes will be resurfaced, adjustments will be made for drainage, and the aging bridge on I-25 over Ellston will be reconstructed and widened.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.