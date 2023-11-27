Overnight lows could dip into the 40s in Central Florida

Skies will clear out Monday as temperatures drop amid dry weather to start the work week.

Highs will be in the low 70s and upper 60s, but overnight temperatures in northern Central Florida could enter the upper 40s and lower 50s, a trend that will continue with dry weather into the week.

https://www.orlandosentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/7AM-WX-UPDATE-FOR-SENTINEL-10.mp4

“You’ll really need the jackets and long sleeves the next few mornings,” said Spectrum News 13 meteorologist Maureen McCann.

Rain chances don’t pick up again until Friday.