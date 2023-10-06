Overnight: Man shot in NE Ocala; no suspect in custody yet

Ocala police officers are investigating an early morning shooting in the northeast section of the city that sent one man to the hospital.

Police officials said an argument between two men resulted in one man shooting the victim in the face early Friday. The nature of the disagreement is unknown.

The victim, described only as a man in his 30s, was rushed to a local hospital. As of Friday morning he was listed in serious but stable condition.

The incident occurred in the 1300 block of Northeast 15th Street. Officers received the call at 12:34 a.m.

Murder investigation: Detectives investigating shooting death in Summerfield

Officers, along with the agency's negotiation and SWAT teams, were in front of the incident location as they searched for the gunman. The man had not been found as 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Anyone with any information about this incident can call 369-7000 or contact Crime Stoppers at 368-7867 or www.ocalacrimestoppers.com.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Suspect on the run after early morning shooting in NE Ocala