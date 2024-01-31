Overnight police chase involving stolen car comes to end in Sharonville
Overnight police chase involving stolen car comes to end in Sharonville
Overnight police chase involving stolen car comes to end in Sharonville
Joel Embiid missed the last two games for Philadelphia with a knee injury, and returned to the court on Tuesday night.
A new Silver Certified level for Toyota's CPO program accepts vehicles up to 10 years old and 125,000 miles, outdoing the Gold's 6 years or 85,000 miles.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Justin Rowan from The Chase Down to talk about the resurgent Cleveland Cavaliers and their place in the hierarchy of the Eastern Conference.
Could the rookie receiver face discipline from the NFL over sports bets he allegedly placed while he was in college?
Give yourself eyes behind your vehicle with this popular gizmo that connects to an AC port or cigarette lighter.
Bobby Slowik drew interest from several teams this coaching cycle after his huge year with CJ Stroud and the Texans.
The mainstream luxury segment is always a dogfight. Which are leading in 2024? We'll keep track of the top luxury car brands here.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top outfielders ranked going into the 2024 season.
League 42 is now raising funds for a new sculpture.
OpenAI is pushing adoption of GPTs, third-party apps powered by its AI models, by enabling ChatGPT users to invoke them in any chat. Starting today, paid users of ChatGPT, OpenAI's AI chatbot front end, can bring GPTs into a conversation by typing "@" and selecting a GPT from the list. The chosen GPT will have an understanding of the full conversation, and different GPTs can be "tagged in" for different use cases and needs -- jumping into the conversation with context of things that were said previously.
'I could not get up inclines without these, but once these were on, no problem,' shared one of 1,200+ fans.
From Apple AirPods to winter essentials, these are the markdowns we've got our eyes on.
For some, going alcohol-free for Dry January can lead to a teetotal lifestyle. People who have done it explain why.
The biggest news stories this morning: Japan will no longer require floppy disks for submitting some government documents, How to buy a monitor, Neuralink’s brain chip has been implanted in a human, Elon Musk says
D'Angelo Russell and the Lakers survived a wild double overtime thriller with the Warriors on Saturday night in San Francisco.
'Saved my tires': 45,000+ fans rely on this gauge to get the proper pressure.
Save $190 on this powerful battery jump-starter with air compressor. A great emergency roadside assistance tool to keep in your vehicle.
First 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse sells for $350,000 at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction. The proceeds will go to charity.
Affordable SUVs are getting harder to find, so we dug through what's available to find the least expensive models in the most popular classes.
More than 37,000 five-star fans agree: This tiny luggage scale will spare you from so much stress when flying.