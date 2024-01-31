Overnight police chase involving stolen car comes to end in Sharonville

TechCrunch

OpenAI is pushing adoption of GPTs, third-party apps powered by its AI models, by enabling ChatGPT users to invoke them in any chat. Starting today, paid users of ChatGPT, OpenAI's AI chatbot front end, can bring GPTs into a conversation by typing "@" and selecting a GPT from the list. The chosen GPT will have an understanding of the full conversation, and different GPTs can be "tagged in" for different use cases and needs -- jumping into the conversation with context of things that were said previously.