Nine Killed as Jakarta Hit by Worst Flooding Since 2013

(Bloomberg) -- Nine people have died as heavy monsoon rains lashed the Indonesian capital and nearby cities since New Year’s Eve, triggering the worst flooding in almost seven years.

The rains submerged homes and cars and shut one of Jakarta’s airports. More than 700 areas in greater Jakarta region suffered from power outages, according to state-run electricity company PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara. Commuter trains suspended some operations, said PT Kereta Commuter Indonesia.

The Jakarta provincial government is prioritizing the safety of residents and instructed schools and some offices to be prepared in providing shelter as the country’s weather agency expects rainfall to continue in the next three days. The death toll was provided by the country’s disaster mitigation agency.

The Halim Perdanakusuma airport had to shut as the runway was flooded and authorities diverted several flights to Soekarno-Hatta. Many roads in Jakarta were also not passable.

President Joko Widodo had instructed government agencies to prioritize rescue and to immediately normalize the operation of strategic public facilities, such as the Halim Perdanakusuma airport, he said on Twitter.

In January 2013, more than 30 million residents of the city were affected by flooding that killed dozens of people and inundated areas including the central business district.

Indonesia’s weather agency, known as BMKG, urged people to store important documents in a safe place and to prepare for power supply backup.

