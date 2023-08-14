Overnight shooting in Belltown leaves 3 people injured

Seattle Police are investigating a shooting that left multiple victims hurt and property damaged in Belltown overnight.

Seattle Police responded to a shooting call just before 2 a.m. at Lenora St & 1st Ave after several 911 calls were made.

As officers arrived on scene, they observed multiple cars and people fleeing. They also discovered evidence that the shooting extended to a second location.

Police found ballistic damage to vehicles that were parked inside a lot on the 100 block of Blanchard Street.

The Patagonia clothing store located at 2100 1st Avenue was left with bullet holes as well.

SPD Officers found and helped a wounded 26-year-old before being taken to Harborview Medical Center.

A 33-year-old male and 47-year-old female victim also showed up to nearby hospitals with gunshot wounds a short time after. All victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.































