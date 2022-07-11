Overnight shooting in Columbia leaves man with significant injury, police say

An investigation is underway after a man was hurt Sunday night in a shooting, the Columbia Police Department said.

The shooting happened in the 4400 block of Colonial Drive, which was temporarily closed as officers searched for evidence, police said. That’s in the area between North Main Street and S.C. 277, not far from the Broad River area.

The man who was shot was taken to an area hospital with a significant injury, according to police. Further information on his condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

Columbia police investigate a shooting.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by police who continue to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or submit a tip online.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.