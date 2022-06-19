Overnight shooting in Columbus' Short North sends two men, 17-year-old to hospital

Three people, including a 17-year-old, suffered injuries Sunday in an overnight shooting in the Short North, Columbus police said.

At 12:51 a.m. Sunday, two groups of males began arguing at the 900 block of North High Street, police said in a release. Several of the participants pulled handguns and began shooting at each other.

After the shooting, the people involved fled in different directions, police said. Some discarded their firearms as they ran. First responding officers applied a tourniquet to one of the victims, saving his life.

The victims, whom police declined to identify, were males ages 17, 19 and 21, police said. The victims were all taken to OSU Wexner Medical Center in conditions ranging from stable to critical, dispatchers said. Some of the victims were taken immediately into the operating room and were unable to be interviewed.

Some of the victims and a few close witnesses whom police interviewed claimed they couldn’t remember or didn’t see what happened, police said.

It is not clear whether police have identified a suspect. Columbus police did not immediately respond to requests for an interview.

High Street shootings not an uncommon occurrence

In February, an bullet from an apparent drive-by shooting struck a bar patron and bystander at a High Street tavern in Old North, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.

Dick's Den shooting: victim now paralyzed from waist down, family says

In 2021, there were several shootings on High Street, including a shooting that also occurred on the 900 block of North High Street in Short North. Around 4 a.m. July 18, 2021, three people suffered injuries after a fight outside SeeSaw Kitchen and Bar, 906 N. High St. Police said two of the victims were fighting and exchanged gunfire, with the third victim being caught in the crossfire.

The next weekend, July 24, a police lieutenant working special duty in the area reported shots fired near Skully's Music-Diner, 1151 N. High St. More than two dozen bullet casings from an AK-47 or similar type of rifle were found at the scene. Four were injured in the shooting.

Cole Behrens is a reporter at The Columbus Dispatch covering public safety and breaking news. You can reach him at CBehrens@dispatch.com or find him on Twitter at @Colebehr_report

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Overnight shooting in Columbus' Short North sends 3 people to hospital