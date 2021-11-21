Overnight shooting in downtown Waterbury seriously wounds man

Waterbury police are looking for tips from the public after an overnight shooting critically wounded a man.

Investigators are releasing few details, but said the 35-year-old victim was shot on Brook Street around 1:30 a.m.

Before police arrived at the scene, someone took the man to nearby St. Mary’s Hospital.

Police didn’t say whether the shooting happened on the street, which is only a couple blocks from the Green, or in one of the commercial buildings that line it. They are asking anyone with information to contact them at 203 574-6491.