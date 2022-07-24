Overnight shooting in Homewood leaves one dead

One person is dead after an overnight shooting in Homewood.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert at the 7200 block of Kelly Street at around 3:20 a.m. Sunday morning.

Wilkinsburg police found a gunshot victim inside a vehicle on the 200 block of South Avenue as they were gathering evidence on the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where they later died.

Police are still investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

