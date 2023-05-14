Overnight shooting leaves 31-year-old man dead, Bradenton police say

A 31-year-old Bradenton man was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning, Bradenton Police Department said in a news release.

Officers were called to a shooting in the 700 block of 11th Avenue East, west of Ninth Street East, just before 3:30 a.m.

They found the 31-year-old with two gunshot wounds, the news release said. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Bradenton Police Department and the Manatee County Homicide Task Force are investigating.

A suspect has not been identified.

“Investigators do not believe there is a threat of random violence to the community,” the news release said.

Anyone with information on the case can contact Detective Jeff Beckley at 941-932-9356 or jeff.beckley@bradentonpd.com.

To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous through manateecrimestoppers.com.