Overnight shooting leaves one dead in east Charlotte. Homicide investigation underway.

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in east Charlotte overnight Monday.

Officers found one man shot around the 2100 block of Milton Road, near its intersection with Belle Plaine Drive, Monday at about 1 a.m., according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

Paramedics took the man to the hospital, where he died, police said. WSOC, the Observer’s news partner, reported CMPD was at the crime scene outside a nearby home on Monday and that “Police heard gunshots while responding to another call in the area.”

Anyone with information can call CMPD’s Homicide Unit detective at 704-432-TIPS or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

