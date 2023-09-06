Overnight shooting leaves one injured near east side
An investigation is underway after an overnight shooting that injured one person near Indy's east side.
An investigation is underway after an overnight shooting that injured one person near Indy's east side.
Starting today until September 20, a Disney+ Basic subscription will cost only cost you $2 a month for three months if you're a new or returning subscriber in the US.
It includes the Mouse 2 M350 and Keys 2 K380.
Ultimate Ears has just launched its new UE Epicboom portable Bluetooth speaker for $350.
An appearance by a famous character and a cliffhanger ending leave 'Ahsoka' fans thrilled.
A second former Trump administration official goes to trial on contempt of Congress charges, the 14th Amendment drumbeat grows louder, and co-defendants in the Georgia election interference and classified documents cases begin turning against the former president.
Firefly Aerospace inked a new launch agreement with defense prime L3Harris Technologies for three launches on the Alpha rocket in 2026. Each mission will launch a single satellite manufactured by L3Harris for the U.S. government, part of a $TK million contract the company won from TK in TK. The launches will lift-off from Firefly’s launch site at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
Alabama opted not to send its band to last year's game in Austin after Texas tried to seat them in the upper deck of the stadium.
The Department of Justice has sent hundreds of insurrectionists to federal prison, but none for as long as Tarrio.
TikTokers are trying to implement a new morning routine hack. The post Woman shares her ‘morning menu’ hack to be more productive appeared first on In The Know.
Everything's under $45! The post I’m a shopping expert, and these are the Amazon fashion new arrivals worth buying in September appeared first on In The Know.
International startup founders have limited time, energy, and funds. O-1A visas are now taking one to two months to process (or shorter with premium processing) and can grant founders a three-year stay in the United States, with the possibility of unlimited extensions afterward. Compared to other potential visas for founders, like H-1Bs and L-1As, the equity requirements are less complicated, the process is faster, and there is no lottery process or annual cap to contend with.
For years, Earle has said that her nose changed after she was prescribed Accutane, a medication used to treat severe acne. Is it true?
If you've been trying to figure out which Stanley tumbler is the best one to buy, these are the absolute best for every need.
After six months of dating, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet made their couple debut at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour — and they packed on the PDA.
TikTokers have a lot to say about the Burning Man Festival.
Phone dead? Never again, thanks to these fast-charging gizmos with 'amazing battery life' — stock up!
'Definitely five stars' and perfect for home or work — grab it before the sale ends.
Mercedes-Benz is going to make owning a G-Wagen a little bit easier, with plans to build a smaller, more budget-friendly version of the boxy off-roader.
As a result, Silicon Valley’s mojo is back. On the other side of the country, in Washington, D.C., an equally momentous sea change is taking place: The AI industry’s weightiest players are taking a public policy approach almost as unexpected as the technology itself. As someone who has worked on numerous public policy efforts straddling technology and the public sector, I have seen firsthand just how difficult it is to get the private sector to agree among itself, let alone with the government.
This Amazon bestseller has over 132,000 five-star reviews — TikTokers love it, pro cleaners swear by it ... and I can't live without it!