Father of 3 killed in parking dispute outside northeast Charlotte bar, family says

A father of three was killed in a shooting outside a bar in northeast Charlotte.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday on Eastway Drive near North Tryon Street. On Monday, the victim’s family told Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz it was all over a parking dispute.

Josue Martinez’s family said he was leaving La Zima Bar to walk to his car in a lot next door. They said he found a parking guard booting his truck, and that’s when gunfire erupted.

On Monday, a Mickey Mouse stuffed animal marked the spot where Martinez was shot.

“He was a calm, responsible person,” his wife, Glendy, told Sáenz.

She visited the area hours after her husband died from his injuries Monday morning.

“The only thing I have from him are good memories of the last days we spent together,” Glendy said.

Oliver Navarro was Martinez’s brother-in-law. The two left La Zima Bar together early Sunday and headed to their truck in the parking lot next door. He said they saw someone putting a parking boot on it.

“Then he asked them to leave his truck alone and that’s when the arguing began,” Navarro said.

The arguing led to gunshots. Police said Martinez and another man were shot. Sáenz wondered if that other person was the man booting his car, so he called the company listed on the signage in the area. They said their employee is recovering but wouldn’t comment further.

On Monday, Sáenz saw a detective looking over surveillance video at a beauty supply store whose parking lot Martinez was parked in. He also spotted a bullet hole in the side of Martinez’s truck.

Glendy Martinez couldn’t believe her husband is gone and said she wants accountability.

“Please, I want justice to be served,” she said. “How am I going to explain to my daughter that dad will never come back?”

At this time, police have not said if anyone will face charges in this case.

