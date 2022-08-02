Overnight shooting in Phoenix leaves man dead near 17th Avenue, Angela Drive

Phoenix police are investigating an overnight shooting that left an unidentified man dead near 17th Avenue and Angela Drive.

Phoenix police are investigating an overnight shooting that left 65-year-old James Hendrickson dead near 17th Avenue and Angela Drive.

Officers responded to a call on Monday about a shooting and detained a man who identified himself as the shooter, Phoenix police said.

Hendrickson was found with gunshot injuries and later died, police said.

According to police, the man who identified himself as the shooter told police he was acting out of self-defense. He was not booked into jail pending further investigation, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

