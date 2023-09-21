Overnight shooting results in barricaded person in Ogletown development

Esteban Parra, Delaware News Journal
Police remained in an Ogletown development early Thursday following an overnight shooting.

New Castle County Police were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the first block of Leader Drive in the Newark Oaks development about 12:40 a.m.

Arriving officers found a wounded male who was taken to an area hospital. While police did not provide his medical condition, they said the wounded person was stable.

A shelter in place order was given to area residents and several roads were closed as police negotiated with a person who was barricaded inside a Leader Drive house, according to messages police posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Police lifted the shelter in place order and said the situation was under control, but as of about 5:30 a.m. Leader Drive remained closed between Midland and Brennen drives.

