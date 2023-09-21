Overnight shooting results in barricaded person in Ogletown development

Police remained in an Ogletown development early Thursday following an overnight shooting.

New Castle County Police were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the first block of Leader Drive in the Newark Oaks development about 12:40 a.m.

Arriving officers found a wounded male who was taken to an area hospital. While police did not provide his medical condition, they said the wounded person was stable.

More: Wilmington police investigating shooting near elementary school Wednesday afternoon

A shelter in place order was given to area residents and several roads were closed as police negotiated with a person who was barricaded inside a Leader Drive house, according to messages police posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

-Update-



The suspect from the shooting is currently barricaded inside the residence on Leader Drive. New Castle County SWAT, Crisis Negotiation teams and fire board personnel are assisting. — New Castle County Police (@NCCPD_DE) September 21, 2023

Police lifted the shelter in place order and said the situation was under control, but as of about 5:30 a.m. Leader Drive remained closed between Midland and Brennen drives.

This is a developing story. Check back with delawareonline.com for more information.

Contact Esteban Parra at (302) 324-2299 or eparra@delawareonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Overnight shooting results in barricaded person in New Castle County