Overnight shooting on U.S. 1 in Miami sends 5 people to Jackson Hospital, cops say

Five people were shot early Sunday morning, the shots being fired between cars heading north on U.S. 1 near the Northwest 22nd Avenue intersection, Miami police said.

“The victims drove themselves to (Jackson Memorial Hospital) Ryder Trauma,” Officer Kenia Fellat said in an email. “They are all stable, some were grazed. The motive behind the shooting remains under investigation.”

Police also don’t know the make or model of the shooter’s car.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers of Miami-Dade either at the website or at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).