Overnight shooting in West Tampa leaves 1 dead

A man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in West Tampa, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Officers were sent to the 1000 block of W. Arch Street, near Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, at about 1:20 p.m., the agency said. When they arrived, they found a man near the street’s intersection with North Boulevard who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers rendered aid to the man, whose identity has not been released to the public, until Tampa Fire Rescue arrived, according to the police department. Shortly after, the man was pronounced dead.

According to the police, witnesses to the shooting remained at the scene and were cooperating with investigators.

By mid-morning on Saturday, officers were still canvassing the area for clues to what led to the deadly shooting.

Police asked anyone with information on the shooting to call the Police Department at 813-231-6130, use the TIP411 mobile app or contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay by calling 800-873-8477 or going to crimestopperstb.com.