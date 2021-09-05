Overnight shootings in Hartford critically injure one, wound two others

Shootings in Hartford late Saturday night and early Sunday morning left three people wounded, including one who was critically injured.

In the most serious incident, police responding to a Shot Spotter alert just before 4:20 a.m. Sunday found a man in his 20s suffering from several gunshot wounds near 85 Sigourney St., about a half-block south of Farmington Avenue.

The man was taken to a city hospital and was reported in critical condition Sunday morning. A car nearby had sustained gunfire damage, and detectives on Sunday morning were searching the area for evidence.

At about 2:30 a.m., police answered another Shot Spotter activation near 1200 Albany Ave. in the city’s North End. While patrol officers searched the area, a city hospital called police to tell them that a woman in her 30s had just arrived at the emergency room with a gunshot wound.

The woman had been taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, police said. They described her injury as not life threatening.

Saturday night at 11 p.m., Shot Spotter reported gunfire around 47 May St. near Sigourney Square Park. Police found a man in his 20s who had been shot once; he was taken to a city hospital.

The police department’s Major Crimes division and Crime Scene unit are investigating.