Overnight shootings leave 2 hospitalized on Christmas Eve

Violence in Charlotte placed two people in the hospital with life-threatening injuries the day before Christmas.

The shootings happened hours apart, but both left victims in the hospital fighting for their lives.

The first reported shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in north Charlotte.

One person was hospitalized after being shot in the abdomen on the 3600 block of Connery Court, MEDIC confirmed.

Two hours later, a second life-threatening shooting was reported eight miles away on Oakdale Road near I-485 in northwest Charlotte.

MEDIC said one person was shot and hospitalized around 3:50 a.m. in this incident.

Channel 9 asked CMPD for the police reports and whether any suspects have been identified.

