Overnight shootings leave two dead, one hospitalized in Charlotte, police say

Shootings Friday night and early Saturday in Charlotte left two people dead and another hospitalized, police said.

One of the gunshot victims was driven to the Transit Center in uptown, where Medic responders pronounced the person dead, police said.

The victim and another person were shot just before 9 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of West Trade Street, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

Officers who responded to a call of shots fired on West Trade Street learned that someone drove the victims to the Transit Center in the 300 block of East Trade Street. Medic drove the second victim to a hospital. That victim had a life-threatening injury, police said.

The shooting was “completely unrelated to any demonstrations” in uptown after Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, CMPD said on Twitter. About 300 people demonstrated and marched in uptown Friday night to protest the abortion ruling, police said.

Police didn’t name the victim. Officers also haven’t said if they have a suspect or know what led to the shootings.

Police urged anyone with information about the shootings to call CMPD Detective Patrick Diekhaus at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

In a second homicide, CMPD officers said they found a woman with a gunshot wound lying in the street in the 4100 block of Dinglewood Avenue just before 2 a.m. Saturday. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, CMPD said.

Dinglewood Avenue is off East Sugar Creek Road just east of the NoDa neighborhood.

Police haven’t named the victim or said if they have a suspect or know a motive behind the killing.

CMPD urged anyone with information about the shooting to call CMPD Detective Carl Albanese at 704-432-8477 or leave an anonymous message on the Crime Stoppers tip line, 704-334-1600.