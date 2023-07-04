Overnight shootings in Pennsylvania and Texas mar Fourth of July festivities

A heavily armed gunman in a bulletproof vest opened fire on the streets of Philadelphia on the eve of the Fourth of July holiday, in yet another mass shooting in the US, killing five people and wounding two boys before surrendering to the police.

Across the country, Texas was waking up on the holiday to news that another shooting had killed three people in Fort Worth, occurring just before midnight amid a gathering in a parking lot that also wounded eight.

The burst of gun violence and the prospects of more shootings as the day of parties unfolded threatened to overshadow Independence Day celebrations, underpinned with evidence that 4 July is the riskiest day for mass shootings in the US calendar.

The Philadelphia violence was the country’s 29th mass killing in 2023, according to a database maintained by the Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University, the largest number on record by this time in the year.

The numbers of people killed in such events is also the highest by this time in the year.

The nation was braced on Tuesday to see what the Fourth of July holiday itself would bring. In separate research, using data from the Gun Violence Archive, James Alan Fox, a criminologist at Northeastern University, found that there have been 52 mass shootings on the Fourth of July over the past decade, averaging just over five a year, and more than on any other given day.

In Philadelphia on Monday night, the shootings in the Pennsylvania city that is no stranger to gun violence took place over several city blocks in the south-western residential neighborhood of Kingsessing.

Responding officers chased the suspect as he continued to fire, and he was arrested in an alley after giving himself up, city police commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a news conference.

“Thank God our officers were on the scene and responded as quickly as they did. I can’t even describe the level of bravery and courage that was shown, in addition to the restraint that was shown here,” Outlaw said.

No connection was immediately known between the victims and the shooter, she said. He was not only wearing body armor but was carrying a high-powered assault-style rifle, multiple magazines of ammunition, a handgun and a police scanner.

Officers were flagged down at about 8.30pm and multiple calls of shots fired came in from Kingsessing. Police found some gunshot victims, and as they were attending to them they heard more gunfire, Outlaw said. Police later told the local Fox 29 TV station that a fifth victim was found after being chased into his home and shot to death. Bullet casings were found outside the home and dozens of shell casings were scattered across an eight-block area.

The suspected gunman was identified as a 40-year-old, but by Tuesday morning there was still no motive suggested.

Three of the dead were between the ages of 20 and 59, while the fourth was estimated to be between 16 and 21 and the victim found in his home was 31 years old. All were male.

The two hospitalized victims are boys aged two and 13 who were in stable condition late on Monday, Outlaw said.

In Texas, one person was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting in Fort Worth and two others died in hospital, while the other eight were also hospitalized and their conditions weren’t known, CBS reported. Here, also, the reason for the shooting wasn’t immediately clear.

Ten victims were adults and the other was a juvenile, the report said, adding that there was a “large crowd gathering” in the parking lot at the time of the shooting.

Back on the east coast, police are still trying to find whoever shot two people dead and wounded 28 others in a rampage of violence in Baltimore, Maryland, during the weekend at a block party.

There have been more than 550 mass killings since 2006, according to the AP/US Today database, in which at least 2,900 people have died and at least 2,000 people have been injured.