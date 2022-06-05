Overnight shootout in Atlanta ends with 2 hospitalized, 1 of them possibly charged

Atlanta police say a shooting has left two people recovering from their injuries and one of them likely facing charges.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of Center St. NW at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday morning where they found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital and was alert and breathing.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

While investigating that shooting, officers were called to another location a little more than a mile away on Northwest Drive where they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital and was alert and breathing.

Investigators later learned that both had been shot on Center St.

TRENDING STORIES:

They say both victims were having an argument which escalated into the man shooting the woman. She returned fire and shot him back. He then ran to the Northwest Drive location and called 911.

Police say they expect to charge the man. His identity has not been released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: