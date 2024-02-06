Overnight SpaceX launch set for NASA Earth science probe. Where to watch from Treasure Coast

A rocket launch is scheduled overnight — NASA's PACE spacecraft.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, SpaceX and NASA are targeting 1:33 a.m. EST Wednesday to launch PACE atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

High winds at the Falcon 9 first-stage booster landing zone forced postponement of the original launch attempt, which was scheduled for early Tuesday. The Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron only pins the odds of "go for launch" weather at 50-50 for this upcoming second attempt, citing liftoff winds and cumulus clouds.

SpaceX reported the first-stage booster will target landing 7 minutes, 32 seconds later back at the Space Force base — triggering late-night sonic booms in neighboring Brevard County.

If you want to watch live rocket launch coverage from the USA TODAY Network, FLORIDA TODAY's Space Team will provide updates at floridatoday.com/space, starting about 90 minutes before liftoff.

Countdown Timer

Where can I see a rocket launch in Indian River County and Martin County?

The best views to watch a rocket launch from neighboring Brevard County, aka the Space Coast, is here along the beach. Visibility in Indian River County and Martin County, part of the Treasure Coast, will depend on weather conditions, and people should make sure not to block traffic or rights of way on bridges and to follow posted rules at beaches. Look due north. Here are some recommended spots:

• House of Refuge and beach, 301 S.E. MacArthur Blvd., Stuart

• Wabasso Beach Park, 1808 Wabasso Beach Road, Wabasso

• State Road A1A causeway in Stuart

• Fort Pierce Inlet, 905 Shorewinds Drive

• Sebastian Inlet Park, 9700 S. State Road A1A, Melbourne Beach (there is a cost to enter)

• Ambersands Beach Park, 12566 N. SR A1A, Vero Beach (free parking)

• South Beach Park, 1700 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach (free parking)

• Alma Lee Loy Bridge in Vero Beach

• Merrill Barber Bridge in Vero Beach

Where to watch from Volusia: Overnight SpaceX launch set for NASA Earth science probe

Pretty much anywhere in Brevard, you'll get a view of the rocket launch. That includes Melbourne Beach, which borders Indian River County, or from Grant-Valkaria along the Indian River Lagoon.

Rick Neale is a Space Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY (for more of his stories, click here.) Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or rneale@floridatoday.com. Twitter/X: @RickNeale1

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: NASA rocket launch 2024 in Florida: Where can I see SpaceX Falcon 9?