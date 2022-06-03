Overnight standoff in Cahokia Heights comes to an end with one man in custody

An overnight standoff at a home in the former Centreville section of Cahokia Heights has ended without injuries.

The suspect, whose name has not been released pending charges, is in custody.

The situation began at about 7:49 p.m. Thursday with gunfire on Trendley Avenue. The man then retreated to his home on the 3000 block of Piggott Avenue, where he holed up with two children.

East St. Louis Police, Illinois State Police and St. Clair County Sheriff’s deputies were at the scene with support of an ISP SWAT team attempting to negotiate a surrender. The suspect was not cooperating, St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Bruce Fleshren said through an email.

Illinois State Police troopers entered the residence at about 3 a.m. Friday and took the suspect into custody safely, Fleshren said. The children, whose ages are uncertain, were placed into protective custody, he said.

It is unclear what precipitated the standoff or who fired a gun.

Illinois State Police Friday morning issued a release saying that the incident remains under investigation and no further information is available.