Overnight storm spreads snow across area

Feb. 17—CUMBERLAND — Snow emergency plans are in effect for motorists in Garrett and Allegany counties after a fast-moving storm dumped several inches of snow across the region early Saturday.

A winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service expired at 7 a.m. Saturday.

When the snow emergency plan is in effect, Maryland law requires motorists to operate vehicles that are equipped with snow tires or chains.

During the weather emergency, vehicles cannot be parked on any highway designated as a snow emergency route.

Skies are expected to clear later Saturday with winds from the northwest gusting as high as 30 mph. The high temperature is expected to be just above freezing at 33 degrees.