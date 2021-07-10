Overnight storms had thousands without power. More storms on way to KC on Saturday

Storms that left thousands without power during the day Saturday are headed back to the Kansas City metro in the evening.

Evergy reported more than 65,000 outages, mainly in Topeka and St. Joseph. As of 3:30 p.m. Saturday most had power back on with about 6,000 customers still without power. Most should have their power restored by Saturday night, according to Evergy.

But the additional storms could cause new outages or delays in restoring power.

Thunderstorms and high winds covered some parts of our service territory throughout last night. The most impacted areas are in and around St. Joseph and Topeka. Crews began work to restore power before dawn and will continue the work until all customers are back on. pic.twitter.com/B1JHKa26vc — Evergy (@evergypower) July 10, 2021

Downed power lines should be reported to 911 and then to Evergy at either 1-800-544-4857 for Evergy Kansas Central or 1-888-544-4852 for Evergy Metro, West.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for parts of northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri, including St. Joseph. Tornadoes, isolated hail up to the size of a lime and wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible, according to the National Weather Service.