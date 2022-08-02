Overnight storms hit Kentucky as death toll rises
Parts of Kentucky were hit with overnight storms as many people are trying to recover from the deadly flooding. Justin Michaels from The Weather Channel reports.
The death toll due to severe flooding in Kentucky has reached 35. Meanwhile, a wildfire in McKinney, California, has burned more than 55,000 acres while killing two so far.
The al-Zawahiri news signals a real achievement, but also raises a worrisome question.
Coach Mark Stoops has landed seven commitments since the start of July, including a trio of four-star prospects.
The region's average gas price dropped 4.5% last week. Currently, gas prices are 93 cents away from the annual high of $4.97 in the Midwest region.
Like ABBA said: "Money, money, money..."View Entire Post ›
RVR Horse Rescue, a Plant City nonprofit, is a last chance for forgotten equines.
The rain that unleashed massive floods in Appalachian mountain communities was diminishing on Tuesday, leaving survivors to face a new threat: baking in the heat as they try to recover. That includes communities just across the state line in Virginia and West Virginia, where some people also remained without power.
A CNN clip featuring vote tallies from the the 2019 Kentucky gubernatorial race does not show election fraud.
The 18-year-old was one of four or five people who was baptized, the coroner’s office said.
Enjoying the Golden Age of film and TV franchises? Legislation rapidly moving in Sacramento could bring it all to a crashing halt. Film, television, and streaming have never given us so much content to love. In 2021 alone, nearly 950 films entered production and 560 original scripted series were released to U.S. audiences – an […]
It’s the summer of Yoncé, and adidas and Beyoncé’s IVY PARK recently released their latest collaborative collection titled “IVYTOPIA“. The new line wants to take us on “a journey to discover one’s own nirvana”, and dropped in anticipation of Beyoncé’s new summer smash album RENAISSANCE. Like the previous adidas x IVY PARK collection, this latest drop features bold cuts and colors with inclusive and gender-neutral sizing in performance gear, footwear, and accessories. The line is currently availa
Your Chevy Camaro collection is not complete without this convertible.
Protein shakes and other drinks made by Lyons Magnus for brands like Oatly and Glucerna have been recalled due to possible microbial contamination.
Prince William was on hand to award the trophies after the Lionesses beat Germany 2-1, and the queen applauded the team for setting an example for “girls and women today, and for future generations.”
National Forest Service Rangers in the North Carolina mountains are warning people about potential dangers before they head on a hike.
Her owner was “stumped on how to get her out.”
I'm trying to get my money right, and I think you should, too.View Entire Post ›
An Oklahoma correctional officer is killed by inmate
From boho to Japandi, modern to industrial, use this handy guide from AD to find the look that matches your taste
There was a rare sighting of a hammerhead shark right off a Nantucket beach.