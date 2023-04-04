Overnight: Tucson police investigate two unrelated murders

Tucson police are investigating a pair of unrelated overnight murders and have made an arrest in one case.

According to police statements, the murders happened in the 3500 block of South Liberty Avenue and South Shannon Road.

At South Liberty Avenue, officers were dispatched alongside Tucson Fire crews to the scene after receiving reports of a dead woman found in a home in the area. When officers arrived, they learned that the victim's family members had called after finding her dead during a welfare check.

The victim, identified as 46-year-old Maria Acedo, had noticeable signs of trauma, according to police.

As detectives investigated, they identified the suspect as 42-year-old Jesus Andres Gutierrez, Acedo's partner. Police continued their search for Gutierrez, eventually locating him at a home near South 12th Avenue and West Drexel Road. Gutierrez had barricaded himself in at the residence but surrendered to police just before 1 a.m.

Gutierrez was later booked into Pima County Jail and is being held on a $1 million bond. He is charged with his arrest warrant for 1st Degree Murder, 2nd and 3rd Degree Burglary and Auto Theft.

At South Shannon Road, just before 2 a.m. on April 3, officers responded after receiving a 9-1-1 call reporting shots fired at an apartment complex in the area. When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old Ruben Rios unresponsive inside a parked vehicle, according to police.

Medical aid was provided to Rios, but he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

An investigation remained ongoing as detectives responded and processed the scene for evidence.

Those with any information in relation to Rios' murder are urged to call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME and can remain anonymous.

No other information had been released.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Tucson police investigate pair of murders overnight