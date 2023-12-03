Overnight U.S. 23 detour Monday at Flatwoods

Dec. 3—AK Steel overpass demolition will close traffic overnight

FLATWOODS, Ky. — Anybody driving from Ironton towards Flatwoods and Ashland on U.S. 23 in the Flatwoods/Russell area need to be aware that it will be closed after 7 p.m. on Monday night.

Contractors will be demolishing the old AK Steel overpass will temporarily close all four lanes of U.S. 23 overnight and traffic will be detoured through Flatwoods, Kentucky from 7 p.m. Monday until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Contractors for Cleveland Cliffs plan to finish the demolition and reopen U.S. 23 by Tuesday morning but work and detours could continue the next night, if needed.

Beginning at 7 p.m. Monday night, barricades will block U.S. 23 north of Diederich Boulevard (KY 693) and south of the Ironton-Russell Bridge, and U.S. 23 will be closed to all thru traffic between those points.

The detour for the Ironton-Russell Bridge is for Ohio traffic needing to go south on U.S. 23 toward Ashland, Kentucky, should turn right and take U.S. 23 north to KY 207 to follow the detour through Flatwoods, Kentucky.

During demolition, no traffic will be able to pass the AK Steel overpass.

Local traffic in downtown Russell or to and from Ironton, Ohio, or Riverview Drive, etc., will be able to use U.S. 23 north of the overpass, then use the detour to reach Ashland or points south. Local traffic approaching from Ashland, Kentucky, will need to use Diederich Boulevard and the detour to access downtown Russell, Kentucky, and nearby destinations.

If needed, work and detours will continue on Tuesday. Watch electronic message boards for updates.

Because of U.S. 23's heavy traffic — as many as 26,000 vehicles pass through the Russell-Flatwoods area each day — lengthy traffic backups and delays are expected.

Motorists are urged to adjust their travel plans accordingly or seek alternate routes.

The work is being done by Cleveland Cliffs under an approved Kentucky Transportation Cabinet permit.

The road closure and detours are necessary for public safety as contractors work over the highway to tear down the old overpass.