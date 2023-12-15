Overnight Video Forecast
With Brian Lapis
Thrasher is a new game from the artist and composer behind the 2016 nightmare-inducing 'rhythm-hell' hit Thumper. Check out the trippy first trailer here.
The United States has long had an affordable housing crisis, but it’s been exacerbated as of late by a surge in mortgage interest rates and low inventory. “We’re helping to solve the affordability crisis for people who struggle with housing stability the most,” said CEO and co-founder Brian Bagdasarian. “While there are groups that have attempted to tackle programmatic buying of homes in the past -- to varying degrees of success -- the reality is no one is operating in our market, providing well-maintained affordable homes to the people most in need.”
The Cowboys currently occupy one of those wild-card spots ... and are almost certainly going to the playoffs no matter what. Here are key questions for the Vikings, Packers, Rams and Seahawks as they battle for the other two.
Tyrod Taylor will serve as the backup after coming off injured reserve and missing the last four games.
Jordan Love is one of the hottest quarterbacks in the NFL.
Daniels has thrown for over 3,000 yards and rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2023.
Target's earnings handily beat estimates, but the outcome for the holiday shopping season remains cloudy at best.
She first began digging a tunnel under her suburban home and sharing the process on TikTok in 2022
The public safety level in Iceland was downgraded last week to "Alert Phase."
'All the data shows that EVs are just much, much less likely to set on fire than their petrol equivalent.'
A very rare 2008 Nissan Altima Hybrid sedan, found in a San Francisco Bay Area self-service car wrecking yard.
The all-new, super-practical Toyota Prius joined the ranks of the Chevrolet Corvette, Lucid Air EV, and Nissan's “Godzilla” as MotorTrend's Car of the Year.
The Endangered Species Act has a remarkable record of preventing plants and animals from disappearing for good, but very few of those creatures have rebounded enough that can survive without our protection.
The increasing need to reduce carbon emissions drives many industries, including airlines and transportation, to seek sustainable alternatives to meet emission reduction targets and fulfill corporate social responsibility commitments. One of the solutions is sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), which can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80% compared to traditional jet fuel. An Ithaca, New York-based company called Dimensional Energy produces sustainable aviation fuel from carbon dioxide emissions and water, and the company said today it has closed $20 million in a Series A round to ramp up renewable jet fuel production.
Rate cuts in 2024 could give solar stocks a boost after a difficult year.
You know you're gonna need them ... any minute now.
Researchers discovered that generating an image using artificial intelligence has a carbon footprint equivalent to charging a smartphone.
Again Bio says its modified bacteria currently eats about a ton of CO2 per day. The startup is 2.5 years old, and it quietly raised a $10 million seed round in February from ACME Capital, GV (formerly Google Ventures) and Atlantic Labs. Again's whole thing is piping industrial exhaust into a 65-foot-tall bioreactor, where its bacteria feeds on climate pollution and hydrogen, and excretes a useful byproduct: vinegar.
These toasty kicks are insulated with wool-like fleece!
Candela has taken a big step toward electrifying traditionally gas-powered institutions like ferries with its P-12, a hydrofoiling craft now in production that could make passenger vessels cleaner and quieter. Candela's boats are part of a new wave of watercraft that are increasingly similar to aircraft, using an underwater "wing" to produce lift rather than just pushing a V-shaped bow through the water. Startup Navier is looking at the same categories of medium-size passenger boats, while Boundary Layer aims to capture some of the Jet Ski market (and possibly cargo).