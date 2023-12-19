Overpass closed, I-5 traffic slowed after pipe bomb found in Tumwater, State Patrol says
A pipe bomb was found in Tumwater Monday morning, according to Washington State Patrol.
About 10 a.m., a state Department of Transportation contractor was working in the area of Tumwater Boulevard and an I-5 exit when the bomb was discovered, Trooper John Datillo said.
The State Patrol bomb squad responded to the scene and closed the Tumwater Boulevard overpass and slowed traffic on northbound I-5, he said.
The bomb was not detonated, he said.
Instead, they sent an electrical countercharge to the device to render it unworkable, Dattilo said.