Overpass closed, I-5 traffic slowed after pipe bomb found in Tumwater, State Patrol says

A pipe bomb was found in Tumwater Monday morning, according to Washington State Patrol.

About 10 a.m., a state Department of Transportation contractor was working in the area of Tumwater Boulevard and an I-5 exit when the bomb was discovered, Trooper John Datillo said.

The State Patrol bomb squad responded to the scene and closed the Tumwater Boulevard overpass and slowed traffic on northbound I-5, he said.

The bomb was not detonated, he said.

Instead, they sent an electrical countercharge to the device to render it unworkable, Dattilo said.

The pipe bomb that was found Monday morning in Tumwater.