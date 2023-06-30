Overpass rock thrower damages 3 cars on I-90

Three drivers were lucky to escape unhurt after someone threw rocks at their cars from an overpass in South Seattle.

At about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, troopers were called to eastbound I-90 near Rainier Avenue after a driver reported their car was damaged by a thrown rock.

When troopers arrived, they found that three cars were damaged by someone throwing rocks from the overpass in the area.

One car’s windshield was cracked, a second car’s headlight was broken, and a third car’s trunk lid was scratched and dented.

Troopers took statements from the victims and pictures of the damage after removing the rock debris from the cars.

The rock thrower was described as a Black man in his mid-20s dressed in black.

One victim, who works at a nearby construction site, said he saw the same man throwing rocks before and that he’d be able to identify the man if he saw him.

Seattle Police officers also came to the area and didn’t find the suspect. They did find a pile of rock debris on the overpass, which was removed.

Wednesday was not the first time rocks have been thrown at cars on Western Washington freeways.

In 2021, there were several incidents on I-5 and I-90 where cars were damaged and people were hurt from items being thrown onto freeways.

In one case, a driver was knocked out by a rock thrown across I-90.

Last year, a man was charged for throwing rocks at cars on State Route 900 in Renton.

If you witness rocks being thrown at cars or have information about the suspect in Wednesday’s incidents, contact the Washington State Patrol and refer to case #23-011293.