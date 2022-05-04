Overpass, stretch of Hwy. 198 dedicated to fallen officer Jonathan Diaz

May 4—The Highway 198 overpass at S. 19th Avenue in Hanford has been dedicated in honor of fallen officer Jonathan Diaz.

The ceremony Friday was organized by state Senator Melissa Hurtado's office and took place in the Lemoore Civic Auditorium.

"Officer Jonathan Diaz made the ultimate sacrifice and his actions are that of a hero," said Hurtado, (D-Sanger.) "He was dedicated to protecting his community and lived to better other's lives. I would like to acknowledge Officer Diaz's family, friends and coworkers by recognizing their hurt and loss as well."

Officer Jonathan Diaz was 31 years-old when he was killed at a party while intervening in a domestic violence situation in November 2019.

"Being a peace officer, you're on duty 24 hours, seven days a week and had he not intervened, he could have been held accountable for not intervening and that's why it truly is an on-duty death as far as we're concerned," Lemoore Police Chief Michael Kendall said.

Known for going above and beyond the call of duty, Diaz was awarded Police Officer of the Year in 2018.

Diaz was also involved in the troubled youth outreach programs through Lemoore High School. Prior to his death, he was preparing a meeting of female students and inmates at Chowchilla State Prison to discuss the hard realities of incarceration.

Diaz is survived by three children, his parents and siblings. His family was presented with the Medal of Honor in 2021 by Lemoore Police.

A Harley Davidson motorcycle was donated and put into service in his honor through the Beyond the Call of Duty Foundation.