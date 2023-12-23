‘Overreach of epic proportions’: OSDE to propose new rules eliminating DEI, controlling what educators do off the clock

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State Superintendent Ryan Walters expects to file three new proposed rules Friday that would eliminate K-12 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs, allow religion in the classroom, and update the teacher code of conduct.

As of Friday afternoon, the proposed rules don’t appear online.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters opened Thursday’s Board of Education meeting with his remarks which included the notification of proposing new rules.

The first rule would create a total elimination of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs in K-12 schooling.

“We need to make sure our schools are focused on getting back to the basics, not focused on resources and programs that divide us,” said Supt. Walters. “We’re not going to have any programs that have the type of indoctrination that label kids as oppressors or oppressed or victims because of their race.”

Supt. Walters says instead of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, those types of programs stand for “discrimination, exclusion, and indoctrination.”

This potential rule follows in the footsteps of Governor Kevin Stitt, who recently signed an executive order doing away with DEI in state agencies and higher education.

“We all have God-given potential, and the role of education is to unlock that potential, not to destroy it at the altar of woke indoctrination,” said Supt. Walters.

He added the proposed rule, if passed, would also eliminate jobs that are DEI related.

Supt. Walters didn’t provide any further context on DEI related positions.

Gutherie Public Schools Superintendent Mike Simpson told KFOR his district doesn’t have DEI programs.

“It’s been vilified. Same thing as CRT has been, you know, critical race theory. It’s now officially just three letters to scare the living crap out of a certain voting base,” said Representative Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman.

Rep. Rosecrants said DEI wasn’t something of concern when he was an educator, nor does he remember a related program being implemented in his Norman district.

However, he said those programs are aimed at helping low income students, marginalized populations, students with disabilities, and more.

Supt. Walters explained taking out DEI would also mean eliminating federal dollars that are tied to those programs.

“We’ve been very clear with the feds. We want to help get more resources for math, reading, science. But we’re not going to do that,” said Walters. “We’ve always sent that message loud and clear to the feds. We’re not going to allow you to come in and manipulate what’s going on in the classroom and [we’re going to] push back on the federal government’s overreach in education.”

“It befuddles me why we’re even having these conversations,” said Rep. Rosecrants in response.

Another rule Supt. Walters plans to propose would update the teacher code of conduct. It would prohibit educators from partaking in “sexually explicit behavior” inside and outside of the classroom, such as performing in drag shows.

“I’ve heard from parents all over the state who are very concerned with the left pushing sexuality on our kids, pushing transgender ideology. We will ensure our kids are protected in our schools from not being exposed to sexual material, but instead have adults around them that are going to operate within our kids best interest,” said Supt. Walters.

Supt. Walters said in a press conference Thursday afternoon, if an educator is caught partaking in sexually explicit behavior outside of the classroom, they would no longer be able to work alongside kids in the classroom or as an administrator.

Supt. Walters was asked during the press conference if educators who previously or currently fell in that category would be fired. He didn’t directly answer the question, but said public comment would be open for 30 days following Board approval.

“What an overreach of epic proportions. Very surprising that a person who says they’re for personal freedom, parents rights, things like that, would sign off on something that is this invasive,” said Rep. Rosecrants.

Superintendent Simpson said the language used by Supt. Walters in this particular rule would likely not differ from what the Guthrie school district already implements.

Rep. Rosecrants said he could see this type of ruling swinging the door wide open to more lawsuits.

Supt. Walters has been named in nine lawsuits since taking office in January. The most recent was filed Thursday.

The third rule the State Superintendent intends to propose is supposed to protect religious freedom in the classroom.

“The founders enshrined our religious freedom in the Constitution, but frankly, you all know our history. Religious freedom predates the Constitution. So much of why we had so many who came to this great country. We’ve got to ensure our teachers and students are protected. We have a rule in place that will ensure prayer and Bible verses and any kind of religious expression there can be protected,” stated Supt. Walters. “We are going to continue to pass rules and make sure we’re doing all we can to stand for individual religious freedom here in the state of Oklahoma.”

Rep. Rosecrants said the rule is another way to force religion on students and it’s not appropriate.

“We already have the moment of silence to pray, you know, thank silently or whatever else. I don’t know what he’s trying to make our public schools into, but it’s not what they are right now, which is inclusive. Teach everybody, regardless of religion, background, political, whatever. That’s the way public schools work. It seems to me like this regime is trying to change that into a theocracy or to have religion intertwined with our public schools and our public dollars,” added Rep. Rosecrants. “That is the last thing I want to have happen. That’s why I fight so hard against this type of thing as a Christian.”

Superintendent Simpson said he is currently unaware of any religious depictions in any Guthrie classroom.

“We eliminated DEI programs in our schools, put an end to ‘drag queen’ and other sexually provocative behaviors by teachers and administrators, and reaffirmed our uncompromising support for religious liberty for teachers and students,” Supt. Walters posted to X Thursday afternoon.

However, the State Board of Education didn’t vote on any of the three rules during the meeting, so none of the rules are in effect right now.

The rules will have to go through the legislative process. The 2024 legislative session doesn’t begin until February 5.

“I think it would be a big battle. Now, I do think there’d be opposition because this is government overreach. I know there are strong conservatives within the state Capitol who would be against that for that reason,” said Rep. Rosecrants.

He said the rules are geared more towards dictatorship than democracy.

News 4 emailed the Oklahoma State Department of Education Director of Communications, Dan Isett for an interview with Supt. Walters Friday morning, but never heard back.

News 4 emailed 11 school districts Friday with a list of questions regarding DEI, the potential teacher code of conduct update, and religious freedom. Several schools are currently on holiday break and were unable to respond before publication.

ACLU Oklahoma declined to comment for now as its legal team has yet to review the State Department of Education’s proposed rules.

The Oklahoma Education Association was unavailable for comment as the organization is out of the office for the holidays.

