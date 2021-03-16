Overreach in the federal voting rights bill is alarming

Voter rights

As a Republican I was critical of the efforts to subvert our democracy which sought to overturn Joe Biden’s victory. But I am alarmed by the Democrat overreach embodied in H.R. 1.

The Democrats’ voting rights bill would subvert the Constitutional authority of states to manage their own elections. It would also essentially ban photo Voter ID requirements.

Arizona and Georgia both have Voter ID and still witnessed record turnout by voters of color last November, and Biden still won both.

Citizens have a right to be concerned about efforts to restrict voting rights in states like Georgia after last November. But they should be outright alarmed by the travesty of H.R. 1.

Carlton Huffman, Granite Falls

Corporate taxes

President Biden’s plan to raise the corporate rate to 28% is a bad idea, especially for workers. The tax increase combined with state taxes will be the highest among OECD countries, which support free-market economies.

The tax will not fall on the rich. According to the Tax Foundation, workers could lose jobs, see wages decreases, and U.S. businesses will have a more challenging time competing. We should stop reckless spending and keep taxes on job creators low.

Gabriel Russ, Lincolnton

Caregivers

The past year of COVID lockdowns has crippled our loved ones in nursing homes and long-term care facilities. For eight months, N.C. Caregivers for Compromise have been asking lawmakers to approve an “essential caregiver” designation. The essential caregiver would be someone who has been tested and screened for COVID, just like staff.

This would allow family members to be able to touch and provide care for loved ones. Seventeen other states have a designation like this. We need essential caregivers in North Carolina.

Annette McIntyre, Charlotte

Unity

Our leadership in Washington seems to be disconnected from what the public wants.

Some teacher unions are fighting a return to classrooms. Teens have committed suicide and I have seen the sadness about not being in school firsthand through my grandchildren.



Working parents have been through too much stress trying balance work and getting their children schooled.

It would be more productive if our politicians would come together for the well-being of the country. Where is all the unity we were promised?

Barbara Bell Kerr, Charlotte

Daylight savings?

Regarding “Stop the insanity of twice-a-year clock changing,” (March 14 Opinion):

Here we go again — back into eternal jet lag for the next eight months. And what a convenient name – Daylight Savings Time – when there is no “savings” to be had. DST actually steals our mornings, the most important part of the day.

There are no energy savings. In fact, it increases the use of energy as one has to manipulate in the dark every morning trying to crawl out of bed.

This Los Angeles Times editorial was right — it’s corporate America pushing us to stay out longer and spend more money.

But the editorial is wrong in its casual preference for permanent Daylight Savings Time. Our circadian rhythms are what guide our lives, not the numbers on a clock. We’ll be out of sync with our natural, innate, unchangeable rhythms for eight months.

Let’s rethink DST and stay with Eastern Standard Time.

Sandra Holyfield, Charlotte

City services

I realize that our government services often receive less than stellar reviews. I want to offer my appreciation for the excellent services we receive every week from solid waste management.

In addition, I had the need for help from 311 for tree services and a general inquiry. The staff answered quickly, was very friendly, and took care of my request.

My wife and I commented, “Isn’t it nice when service providers value your time and offer respectful interaction and help.” Kudos to these helpful people.

Stephen Wagner, Charlotte