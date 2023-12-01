‘I Overreacted’: Former Memphis Mayoral Candidate Remorseful After He Struck Terror In Neighborhood with Assault Rifle

“I opened carried. People freaked out. I don’t blame them,” is a quote from former Memphis mayoral candidate Derek Winn, 34, who was detained by Memphis police for walking through his neighborhood with an assault-style rifle.

The Tennessee man, who only received 57 votes during the election, said he was being stalked on his regular walking route to work and wanted to protect himself. Instead, he struck fear in the hearts of those who lived close to Peabody Ave and Cooper Street, where he was seen with the large firearm on Monday, Nov. 27.

Memphis mayoral candidate Derek Winn walks through neighborhood with an assault rifle. (Photo: YouTube screenshot/WREG News Channel 3)

His action caused a stir in the community, causing a nearby preschool and elementary school to lockdown. Photographs of the man were shared across the internet.

“I just keep picturing him sitting outside my daughters’ schools and shooting at them,” a concerned parent posted on Facebook.

Winn released a statement to the WREG via text message.

“I was scared, I overreacted, I can never apologize enough to the people who feared for their children’s lives that day… Not going to happen again,” he wrote. I open carried on my way to/from work and people freaked out, and to be honest, I don’t blame them.”

He also said, “Memphis is a dangerous place.”

He elaborated on why he was carrying the gun in an interview with local station Fox 13.

“For a few days, for more than a few days, I was being stalked by someone on a bicycle, white male, and one night there were two of them on bikes, and they got pretty close,” Winn stated, admitting that he didn’t consider how his actions may have impacted the community.

The Memphis Police Department received two calls reporting a strange man walking through the Midtown neighborhood with a rifle. When they arrived in the area, Winn was gone, but someone directed law enforcement to his home.

After meeting with Winn in his home, he confessed to the officers that he had been carrying the rifle openly but did not intend to use it unless someone attacked him. He explained that he had been being followed and was scared.

The police then took his weapon before running a background check on him. His report came back clean, with no criminal history or any mention of mental illness. With that assurance, the cops gave him back his rifle and left.

Social media exploded after learning about Winn and the outcome of the incident.

Young black male picked up a BB gun in am Ohio Walmart and the cops shot him within minutes — JB is waiting for 2024 (@judybethy) November 30, 2023

I saw the pics the other day, didn’t know it was my hometown!



For reference, he was doing this in a legit old fancy part of town. When I lived near there a private security company made regular rounds.



He chose one of the safest neighborhoods for this performative BS. — Richie Ryan (@Richie__Ryan) November 30, 2023

No charges were filed against Winn. It is legal for people to openly carry weapons in many states, including Tennessee.

“It makes me feel unsafe no matter [who] you are especially with a gun that size you know,” neighbor William Smythe said about the incident.