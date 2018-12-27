Is Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited’s (SGX:O39) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers?

Samuel Tsien has been the CEO of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited (SGX:O39) since 2012. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other large companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Samuel Tsien’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited is worth S$47b, and total annual CEO compensation is S$9.7m. (This number is for the twelve months until 2017). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at S$1.2m. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations over S$11b and the median CEO compensation was S$6.1m. There aren’t very many mega-cap companies, so we had to take a wide range to get a meaningful comparison figure.

Thus we can conclude that Samuel Tsien receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of large companies in the same market as Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Oversea-Chinese Banking has changed over time.

Is Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited Growing?

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 6.6% a year, over the last three years In the last year, its revenue is up 19%.

I think the revenue growth is good. And the improvement in earnings per share is modest but respectable. Although we’ll stop short of calling the stock a top performer, we think the company has potential.

Has Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 38%, over three years, would leave most Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don’t mind if the CEO is paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary…

We examined the amount Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by other large companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

While we generally prefer to see stronger EPS growth, there’s no arguing with the strong returns to shareholders, over the last three years. Considering this fine result for investors, we daresay the CEO compensation might be apt. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Oversea-Chinese Banking shares with their own money (free access).

