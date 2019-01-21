Overseas Education Limited’s (SGX:RQ1) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry

Today we’ll evaluate Overseas Education Limited (SGX:RQ1) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Overseas Education:

0.11 = S$16m ÷ (S$296m – S$146m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Overseas Education has an ROCE of 11%.

Does Overseas Education Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. We can see Overseas Education’s ROCE is around the 9.9% average reported by the Consumer Services industry. Independently of how Overseas Education compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

As we can see, Overseas Education currently has an ROCE of 11% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 7.5%. This makes us think the business might be improving.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. How cyclical is Overseas Education? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Overseas Education’s ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Overseas Education has total assets of S$296m and current liabilities of S$146m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 49% of its total assets. With this level of current liabilities, Overseas Education’s ROCE is boosted somewhat.