Overseas Education (SGX:RQ1) Has Some Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

Ignoring the stock price of a company, what are the underlying trends that tell us a business is past the growth phase? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. On that note, looking into Overseas Education (SGX:RQ1), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Overseas Education:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.015 = S$3.6m ÷ (S$262m - S$29m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Overseas Education has an ROCE of 1.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Consumer Services industry average of 8.6%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Overseas Education's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Overseas Education's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 4.9% that they were earning five years ago. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Overseas Education becoming one if things continue as they have.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's unfortunate that Overseas Education is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. And long term shareholders have watched their investments stay flat over the last five years. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

